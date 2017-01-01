Over-priced mattresses are a thing of the past. Lull is a premium mattress at a fraction of traditional retail.
How? We sell directly to you.
Skip driving around town, from mattress store to mattress store. Parking. Traffic. Ugh. There is a much better way… slip into your comfy clothes (you know, the clothes you wear only when alone or with very close family) and go to Lull.com.
If you already visited the mattress store, then you probably did the awkward routine of lay-on-the-mattress-for-two-minutes-in-front-of-strangers-while-fully-clothed. We have a better way. Sleep on it. Literally, for 100 nights in your home wearing whatever you sleep in, with whoever you sleep with (that special someone, pet, cardboard cut-out of {insert your favorite celebrity}). Now that is a real mattress test. If you aren't satisfied with your Lull experience after that legit tryout, then keep reading, we have great news for you.
Forget high-priced delivery, requiring you to be home during a four-hour window. No need to ask your buddy to borrow the truck. Your Lull ships for free in a box the size of a mini-fridge right to your front door. Set up takes five minutes. Easy peasy.
We are so confident that you'll enjoy your Lull mattress that you'll get a full refund if you are not completely satisfied with your sleeping experience within the first 100 nights of mattress delivery. Additionally, we will arrange for a free pickup and removal of your Lull mattress if you elect to return it. And no, you don't need to get the mattress back in the box.
Don't take our word for it, read actual Lull customer reviews. 95% of reviewers
are very satisifed, rating their Lull experience 4 or 5 stars out of 5.
I have fibromyalgia and was very hesitant to order a mattress that would be delivered in a box. But I needed a new mattress and the price was right, as were the reviews. So I took a chance, largely because of the guarantee. And I'm so glad I did. I'll admit I was a little sore the first week or so because it was more firm than my previous mattress, but that firmness was exactly what I needed. It's been about three weeks and I'm sleeping like a baby. Some nights I actually sleep all the way through without waking up at all—I haven't done that in years! Take a chance—you'll be glad you did!
Lull is a Consumer Reports Rated BEST BUY and RECOMMENDED Memory Foam Mattress. Consumer Reports BEST BUYS offer exceptional value. RECOMMENDED models are standout choices with high scores.
Lull earned the designation of Google Trusted Store by offering a consistently great shopping experience. Over 1,000 Google shopper reviews have resulted in Lull achieving a 4.9 out of 5 shopper rating. As a bonus, Google can provide up to $1,000 in free purchase protection when you buy from Lull.
The Lull mattress will provide you with years of comfortable and restful sleep.
We know this because our mattress has been subjected to rigorous independent testing, including 200,000 cycles of movement and compression testing simulating 10 years of typical use and wear & tear.
Click the button below and get
$50 Off your Lull Mattress